Housing levy is regressive, will affect the poor

Victory • ODM party leader and Azimio coalition kingpin Raila Odinga’s quest for the African Union Commission chairmanship is commendable, says Charles Wakaba Kamanga. However, Charles hopes the man described as the enigma of Kenyan politics won’t dispute the result should he fail to clinch the seat as he has done every time he has lost the presidential election at home. His [email protected].

***

Insecurity • The people of Baringo County and neighbouring regions have suffered for too long at the hands of heavily armed bandits, says Lincoln E. Oyigo, adding: “Can Interior CS Kithure Kindiki go to the rescue of our brothers and sisters in those bandit-prone areas? As mothers and children endure pain, where are the security forces? Kindly bring about peace.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Levy • The promise of affordable housing for the poor is hardly convincing, says Grace Wanjiku. The proposed housing levy, she adds, is regressive, and will adversely affect those who can’t afford it. “For many Kenyans, a small increase in the levy means the difference between making ends meet and falling into poverty. I urge the government to reconsider the levy.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Service • The newly increased charges for vital documents such as national identity cards and passports beg the question as to whether it will hasten the processing of applications and eliminate backlogs, says David Githae. He poses: “Is Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki interested in improving the quality of service or making more revenue? Give value for money.” His contact is [email protected].

***