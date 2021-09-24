High fuel prices point to economic problems facing Kenya

Fuel • When fuel prices in the neighbouring landlocked countries are lower than in Kenya through which the product passes, it does not make sense, remarks Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of the economic problems facing the country. The people who end up paying for this are the ordinary Kenyans, meaning you and me,” he adds. His contact is [email protected]

Deaths • There has been an increase in the number of boats capsizing in Lake Victoria, remarks Bill Clinton Ochieng, adding that the victims of the fatal accidents are mainly fishermen. The accidents have also occurred in Uganda and Tanzania. The lakeside counties, he pleads, should work with the Kenya Maritime Authority to reduce the incidents. His contact is [email protected]

Milk price • As the public outcry over the recent high fuel price increases continues, other people are complaining about the high cost of food. In less than one month, James Gakuo laments, the price of Ultra-Heat-Treated (UHT) milk has also risen by a whopping Sh15 for a pack of four. Alarmed about the new trend, James poses: “Where is this county headed?” His contact is [email protected]

Design • The Nairobi Expressway is taking longer than expected due to a flawed design, Ian Mgenyi claims. “From opposite the JKIA, the contractor has been raising earth mounds to create the way and yet that’s a plane landing approach area. Instead of starting the elevation from City Cabanas they are also raising the earth opposite Imara Daima and GM.” His contact is [email protected]

Pride • Lakeside people are misunderstood because of sunga, pakruok and nyadhi, Luo for pride, self-praise and bravado,” notes Silas Nyambok. Dismissing Festus Mwendwa’s “alarmist opinion that they may not pay for services if they get ‘sirkal’”, he says this should be taken with a light touch. “No wonder KNBS has revealed that they have the least mental health cases.” His contact is [email protected].