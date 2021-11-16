Help gender-based-violence victims

Pretence • As the 2022 elections approach, Henry Karuku Jaguah is amused that the politicians are — as they are wont to — purporting to be close to the people. “They are visiting village churches, mama mboga and makeshift restaurants in slums and riding on boda boda. What voters forget is that this is short-lived togetherness. Why waste our time following them?” His contact is [email protected]

Recklessness • With election campaigns already in top gear, remarks Ruth Gituma, unhappy that the Covid-19 protocols, including wearing face masks, social distancing and regular handwashing, have been thrown out of the window. Kenyans must decide if attending rallies is necessary. Vaccination notwithstanding, we will certainly have another spike!” Her contact is [email protected]

Kibaki birthday • As retired President Mwai Kibaki marked his 90th birthday, Jotham Ndung’u was only too happy to join in the celebration. Says he: “I’d like to wish our third President a happy birthday. Many Kenyans remember the Free Primary Education policy and economic growth during your tenure. Enjoy your birthday and well-deserved retirement, Sir!” His contact is [email protected]

Women’s rights • There are many cases of violation of women’s rights “every day, although some are not reported”, says F. Mukembu. He wants rescue centres established to ensure that victims get urgent help. “We live in a male-chauvinist society. Philanthropists and human rights activists with big hearts should help the victims. Women deserve respect and a decent life.” His contact is [email protected].

Fire rip-off • The investigation into school fires should cover the various parties, including school managers, says Cornelius Nyamboki. “The speed at which decisions are arrived at, pronouncing the quantum of fines before an assessment of the damage, is highly suspect. Managers want to scoop up funds with the real losers being the learners and parents.” His contact is [email protected]