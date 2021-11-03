Heed Uhuru's warning against electing thieves

‘Our thief’ • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appeal to voters to avoid electing thieves resonates with Stephen Nduati. Says he: “They steal money, which could have been used to establish industries and create jobs for youth. I don’t think the President will suffer in any way if you ignore his advice. It’s you, the voters, who will. Let’s use our minds.” His contact is [email protected].

***

School fires • The spate of school fires should concern the stakeholders, says Ruth Gituma. “We need to re-evaluate the school curriculum. We’re too focused on exams at the expense of nurturing children’s talents. The CBC will partly address this issue. We need to rethink safety in boarding schools with high enrollment and inadequate infrastructure.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Budget • Keen to find out the government’s actual expenditure for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 Financial Years, Githuku Mungai wishes to know where one can check online. Says he: “If there is a summary, I would not mind. Somebody asked recently if we actually spend Sh3 billion, which has been the total budgeted amount in recent years.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sciences • Statistics show that many students, especially in day secondary schools, are not interested in the sciences, notes F. Mukembu. “This is worrying since science subjects are the backbone of our economy in this century of technological innovations and advancement. Teachers should sensitise their students to change the negative attitude.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Filthy market • Nairobi’s popular Kenyatta Market is in a terrible state, laments David Jasondu. “Garbage is strewn all over. Open spaces have been taken up by stalls and garages. Two years ago, President Kenyatta directed that the market be refurbished. Rather than wait for him to visit again for his favourite nyama choma, NMS should clean it up.” His contact is [email protected]