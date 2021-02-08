Hatemongers must be dealt with firm

Hatemongers • The National Cohesion and Integration Commission must slam the brakes on hatemongers while rewarding peace-loving citizens, says Gideon Onduru Ayieko. He faults the politicians, who are notorious for “vitriol, negative ethnicity, fistfights, sexism and making humiliating utterances at funerals”, urging the NCIC to up the fight against hate. His contact is goaonduru@gmail.com.

Figures • Since he heard about the Sh2 billion stolen from the government daily, Owino Otieno has been alert on public funds. When Treasury released allocations to county governments, one media house reported Sh25 billion and another Sh24 billion. The exact amount was Sh24.6 billion. “What is the best practice when reporting such humongous figures?” His contact is otifather2015@gmail.com.

The thieving sport • Wonders never cease in Kenya, says Chris Kiriba, stunned that top Sports ministry officials “could in the full glare of media cameras have the audacity tell the public how Sh330 million meant for the installation of security equipment at five stadiums got lost”. Saying the “contractor can’t be traced is taking the joke too far”, he states. His contact is chriskiriba14@gmail.com.

Water woes • Feeling let down by Nairobi Water Company are Kibera Olympic residents, who are going into three weeks without water, says Joseph Kwimba. And reaping from their misfortune are private water vendors selling it at a higher price. “Our appeals to the city water firm have fallen on deaf ears. We’ve also not seen water tankers from Nairobi Metropolitan Services.” His contact is jkwimba@yahoo.com.

Debt tips • The government can borrow more if the economy grows faster so that the debt-to-GDP ratio goes down, says X.N. Iraki. “The alternative is to raise taxes and reduce waste. We can also save more so that bank interest rates go down, and we can borrow more. We must learn to manage debt as it will be part of our economy for a long time.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

