Hail the King of long-distance running!

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: AFP
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the searing heat and humidity, ‘King’ Eliud Kipchoge demolished a world-class field to smithereens, says Robert Mukirae.
  • Marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge deserves congratulations for lifting the spirits of fellow Kenyans on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, says Lawrence Ngeno.

Epic run • Brilliant, magnificent and epic! is Robert Mukirae’s description of the Tokyo Olympics Men’s Marathon final, the Games closing event on Sunday. “In the searing heat and humidity, ‘King’ Eliud Kipchoge demolished a world-class field to smithereens. In the pantheon of marathon legends, Kipchoge will always run and stand alone.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.