Hail the King of long-distance running!

Epic run • Brilliant, magnificent and epic! is Robert Mukirae’s description of the Tokyo Olympics Men’s Marathon final, the Games closing event on Sunday. “In the searing heat and humidity, ‘King’ Eliud Kipchoge demolished a world-class field to smithereens. In the pantheon of marathon legends, Kipchoge will always run and stand alone.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Inspiring • Marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge deserves congratulations for lifting the spirits of fellow Kenyans on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, says Lawrence Ngeno. “His victory in the marathon has reunited Kenyans, who were a bit depressed by the poor performance when the Olympics began. After he won, many people appeared happy.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Charging Choge • Also congratulating super athlete Kipchoge for winning the coveted marathon gold medal in the Tokyo Games is Brian Gakuo, thrilled by the excellent performance that has earned the sportsman yet another huge accolade. Says Brian: “This gladiator of long-distance running can now add the moniker ‘The Charging Choge’ to his name.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fallout • The hypocrisy in our national politics is sickening, notes Ken Butiko, on the President Kenyatta-DP Ruto fallout. He singles out Senator James Orengo and ODM. “Orengo claims that DP Ruto is causing constitutional problems by working at cross-purposes with the President. What of ODM leader Raila Odinga and ex-President Kibaki? They forget so easily.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sting menace • Naivasha is a great holiday resort, only 90km west of Nairobi, remarks X. N. Iraki, his only misgiving the stings by insects that resemble mosquitoes. “They are so daring they don’t wait for nightfall. They normally attack you outside, including on the golf course. The rumour is that researchers brought them. What do the entomologists have to say?” His contact is [email protected]