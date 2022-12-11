Governor Johnson Sakaja must crack the whip on crooked city askaris

Weather-beaten • The new sheriff in town, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, should crack down on crooked askaris in a weather-beaten pickup, who arrest hawkers and others suspected of flouting by-laws, urges Njora Waweru. “Woe unto thee if you find yourself inside that deathtrap. It’s unroadworthy but police have turned a blind eye to it. Get rid of this eyesore.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Overrated • The Hustler Fund is overrated, remarks Purity Kadala. “The harsh economic conditions have made it difficult for many Kenyans to feed their families. They are now expected to start businesses with as little as Sh500 from the fund, which can’t even buy a family three meals. The government should give Kenyans enough funds to start viable businesses.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Plagiarism • On the new motor vehicle number plates, Fregustus Mushoka agrees with university don XN Iraki’s that they are not so good. Says the engineer: “We should have retained our old font for the new plates and just modernised the appearance. It would have kept our originality as Kenyans instead of copying those of Uganda and Rwanda. This is plagiarism.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sluggish results • After the Immigration Department launched a rapid results initiative two years ago, Shobhna Shah applied for a dual-citizen’s passport in Nairobi, which has never been issued. Whenever Shobhna, whose spouse is Kenyan, and she was also born here, follows up, she told that it’s still being processed. “Should issuing a single passport take so long?” Her email is [email protected]

***

Old-fashioned • If he ever had a chance to meet with the Nation’s Watchman, who compiles the daily Cutting Edge column, Saulo Alukaya says that the only thing he would “fairly and squarely” let him know is that his once-popular nickname, Watchie, is today just too old-fashioned. He adds: “Nowadays, the watchman is known as soja (from the word soldier).” His contact is [email protected]

Have trendy day, won’t you!