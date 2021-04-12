Government was wrong in banning importation of Sputnik V

By  The Watchman

Folly of ban • The government’s ban on the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine imported by a private firm is wrong, says Joseph Macharia. Rejecting the argument that the drug may be abused by the private sector, he points out that not every Kenyan has access to even the government-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca. “The ban is simply malicious,” he declares. His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

