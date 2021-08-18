Government should sort out Covid-19 vaccination mess

Chaotic jab • Though grateful to the Ministry of Health for enabling Kenyans to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Felistas Mulwa is unhappy about the apparent disorganisation. “The people end up waiting for hours for the vaccine or the health facilities sometimes go for several days without getting any supplies. Put things in order and avoid creating confusion.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Police state • Following recent fatal incidents, Jimmy Thumbi says, the time has come to firmly deal with police brutality. He adds: "A country's civilisation and social welfare is not measured by its money; it's tied to how the police treat its citizens. A country that allows its police to terrorise people can't be said to be civilised. We must stop police brutality."

***

Knec pain • It's four months since the 2020 KCSE exam results were released, yet Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has not paid the secondary school teachers who marked the papers, says Job Warui. "When you consider the pressure the examiners endure and the conditions they work under, Knec can't be said to be fair and humane."

***

A cry for Helb • A beneficiary of the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb), which helped her to pay for her university education, Ann Raitania is, however, unhappy about the delay in refunding her overpayment. "I took a bank loan to offset the loan. I was later notified that I had overpaid it and advised to fill forms for a refund, which I did. I am still waiting, amid deductions."

***

Stadium name • Eliud Kipchoge, Prof Sam Chege notes, "is the greatest marathoner of all time". Nyayo National Stadium should be renamed after the inspirational star, he adds. "After all, 'Nyayo' means nothing to Kenyans who were not there during President Moi's rule. Kipchoge is also more deserving than some people who have had roads named after them."