Government should rethink decision to lift ban on logging

Logging ban • The government should rethink its decision to lift the ban on logging, says Christopher M. Kabiri. Thuci River, on the Embu/Tharaka Nithi county boundary in the Mt Kenya region, is a pale shadow of its former self as nearby forests have been destroyed. “Although the officials will see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil of the directive, they should go back to the drawing board.” His contact is [email protected].

Cost of farming • Although the subsidised fertiliser offer is a good idea to boost food production, there is a hitch, moans Stephen Munyao. A two-kilogramme packet of maize seeds, he adds, retails at Sh850-900. “This largely erodes the benefit from the much-touted subsidised fertiliser to farmers. Can the government, please, do something about it?” His contact is [email protected].

Fish cons • Cage fishing at Usenge, on the shores of Lake Victoria, in Siaya County, has boosted the livelihoods of residents but con men are lurking over there, cautions Willis Aguko. “They cheat unsuspecting cage owners out of fingerlings and feed. One notorious crook on the loose has conned many people. I gave him a cage in 2020 and, since then, nothing....” His contact is [email protected].

Green City in the Sun • Let’s make Nairobi a working people’s city, says Raphael Obonyo. The capital city, he adds, needs visionary leadership to transform it into a venue to create jobs. “It must be affordable, safer, cleaner and more liveable. Without working people, this city cannot survive. City dwellers need good jobs to be able to support their families.” His email address is [email protected].

World War 3 • The wars raging in Ukraine and Palestine should not be taken lightly as they could just spell doom for the entire world, remarks Peter Kilonzo. “Weapons of mass destruction are accessible. If the world is not careful, these wars could drive humanity to extinction. At the touch of a button, a nuclear bomb could wipe out the world population.” His contact is [email protected].