The government's plan to create jobs for youth is impressive, says Richard Kihara. “But the projects, especially housing, require funds. President Ruto should trace the money held in offshore accounts by Kenyans, and give the owners rebates and concessions for returning the funds. Those who won’t should be shamed and charged with stealing public funds.” His contact is [email protected]

While the high cost of living is a global problem partly being fuelled by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kenya’s undoing is the failure to put enough funds in boosting agriculture, says Diana D’Souza. “The country can be self-sufficient in food production. Would those opposed to GMOs rather see Kenyans die of starvation or any side effects?” Her contact is [email protected]

Kenya Airways owes regular flier DA an apology for a terrible experience. On May 2, he was to fly from Nairobi to Bulawayo, at 1.15pm. The flight was delayed by more than two hours, and he missed his connecting flight to Bulawayo from Harare and had to wait until the following day. "I hope KQ will meet the additional costs I incurred due to their own mess," says DA. His contact is Tel 0722765856.

Residents of Upper Nyakach, Kisumu County, David Jasondu says, were upbeat when a contractor started working on the Nyamaroka-Sigoti road to Bodi Market and Ogoro divisional headquarters. “But he left weeks after digging the drains. The road has been worsened by rains. What became of the project, MP Aduma Owuor and MCA Patrick Lumumba?" His contact is [email protected]

In this day and age of online sessions and meetings, Jim Webo says he cannot understand why preachers should allow critically ill patients to be taken to their churches for prayers. “Can’t their powers to heal be transmitted online and yet this is increasingly becoming the common way of holding meetings and other interactions? How come they have embraced paybill numbers?”