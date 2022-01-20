Good old days of 'four-course meals' in universities

Time machine • Ex-Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s claim that local public university students used to “get four-course meals and an occasional glass of wine” on campus in 1981 has stunned Brian Maitai. “If that is true, then I wish I could go well back in time to the year 1981 or, better still, get an extra pair of hands to slap myself for voting for the Jubilee administration.” His contact is [email protected].

