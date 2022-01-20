Good old days of 'four-course meals' in universities

Time machine • Ex-Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s claim that local public university students used to “get four-course meals and an occasional glass of wine” on campus in 1981 has stunned Brian Maitai. “If that is true, then I wish I could go well back in time to the year 1981 or, better still, get an extra pair of hands to slap myself for voting for the Jubilee administration.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Rally riots • The blame game following the heckling and pelting by youth of politicians at public rallies is both unfortunate and uncalled for, says Dr Victor Isaidia. “The youth who participate in such chaos should be arrested and arraigned and, if guilty, jailed. Blaming people who were not there and letting the rowdy youths go scot-free is not helping matters.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Smug utility • The elderly woman who, in a video that has gone viral on social media, argues that Kenya Power needs a competitor is right, says Cecilia Wairimu. “I’m fully in agreement with her. Kenya Power is no longer reliable and this explains why many people are now opting for solar panels. A competitor will help the power utility to begin to value its customers more.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Playing with fire • While Kenya Power is doing a good job by removing the confused people living or doing business below power lines, it should also pay a closer look at the danger looming at the Madaraka footbridge stage on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, says Thaisaiyi Zephania Opati. “There is some cooking going on next to an electricity pole. Do something before disaster strikes at Madaraka Shopping Centre.”

***

Poor Net • Writing from Koguta Village in Upper Nyakach, Kisumu County, D. Jasondu decries poor internet connection. “Data bundles never work and Wi-Fi is unheard of in this area, with many academic and medical institutions and businesses requiring high-speed internet. Can an enterprising telco invest in high-end equipment to boost connectivity?” His email is [email protected].