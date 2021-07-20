Give clear information on where to pick Huduma Namba cards

Huduma cards • Most of the Huduma Namba cards have not been collected by the owners, several months after being issued, says a disappointed Gideon Onduru. This, he adds, could largely be due to the lack of information on where to pick up the cards from. “Is it where one applied for the card or where one was issued with one’s national identity card?” he wonders. His contact is goaonduru@gmail.com.

Chama risk • To empower women, F. Mukembu notes, many chamas (groups) have been formed to pool financial resources, adding that the groups give affordable loans to members. His bone of contention is “their security due to unscrupulous leaders”. Some take huge loans, leading to the collapse of the groups. He wants the authorities to crack down on them. His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

Dirty music • Despite frequent directives by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua, he has failed to eliminate the dirty music played in matatus, charges Moses Kariri. KFCB is funded by the taxpayers to eradicate immorality. “It’s their business to ensure that any video or audio played in public is clean. They allow dirty Gengetone music in matatus.” His contact is moseskariri1@gmail.com.

Phone safety • Recent incidents in India and Rwanda, where people were struck by lightning as they took selfies or spoke on their mobile phones, should not be taken lightly, says Opiyo Oduwo. “This should be thoroughly investigated to establish if mobile phones attract lightning. “The manufacturers must ensure that their gadgets are safe for use.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

Silent Biden • Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden “has been too quiet since he took over the superpower’s leadership in January”, says Mwangi Karuga. “He’s rarely heard. The combative Trump was even considered a bully. I hope Biden will ultimately open up as he gets deeper into leadership.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.