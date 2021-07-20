Give clear information on where to pick Huduma Namba cards

Uncollected Huduma Namba cards

Uncollected Huduma Namba cards at the Embakasi Sub-County offices on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Huduma cards • Most of the Huduma Namba cards have not been collected by the owners, several months after being issued, says a disappointed Gideon Onduru. This, he adds, could largely be due to the lack of information on where to pick up the cards from. “Is it where one applied for the card or where one was issued with one’s national identity card?” he wonders. His contact is goaonduru@gmail.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.