General Election should leave Kenya more united

Peace • Kenya’s political system is one of the best in the world, says Lincoln Oyigo. However, he’s unhappy about how some politicians go about it, preferring to savage one another in election campaigns. “We should pray for peace. Losers should embrace winners as we need harmony. The coming general election should leave the country more united.” His contact is [email protected].

***

JSS funding • Now that the Ministry of Education wants private primary schools to start junior secondary school sections, there is a need to change the funding policy, says Richard Kihara. He calls for allocation of funds for private school learners. “That way, the parents of the children in private schools will benefit as they get government sponsorship.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Child welfare • This week, Lenah Mutanu notes, schools are closing for a short holiday. “Parents should be prepared to receive their children at this time, when prices of commodities are high. They should ensure that they are safe and their needs are met.” Lena wants youth kept busy to avoid temptations and bad behaviour, including sexual immorality. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Dumping • Counties should establish proper dumping sites to cope with the garbage menace, Purity Kadala advises. “In many of them, litter is thrown everywhere, polluting the environment, which is unhealthy. County officials should prevent littering. The people will be able to walk around freely and breathe some clean air. Dumping must be stopped.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Transport • The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) commuter service stations on the Thika Superhighway are already done, says Jotham Ndung’u. He poses: “Are they finally going to be used? Or are they going to become white elephants on Kenya’s only superhighway? I hope the Transport ministry mandarins will have a test run to see whether it’s going to work.” His contact is [email protected].