Gen Muhoozi's 'Nairobi capture' Twitter gaffe worrying

‘Tweeting General’ • Whether Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kaneirugaba, a top military commander, was joking or not when he said he’d need only two weeks to capture Nairobi, it’s shocking, says Henry Ruhiu. “This is so, considering that Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Uganda after his country invaded Ukraine. Could there be something we don’t know?” His contact is [email protected]

Fertiliser • The new government must realise that implementing policies the old way won’t work, Michael Kinuthia cautions. Agro-vets and stockists, he adds, should have been used to distribute subsidised fertiliser to farmers after being registered. “This is how to supply instead of requiring small-scale farmers to go pick up fertiliser from faraway stores.” His contact is [email protected]

Exam results • When his daughter enrolled for a certificate course at the Kenya Revenue Authority-affiliated Kenya School of Revenue Studies, at Westlands, Nairobi, Antony Kuria was a very happy man. She completed her course in tax administration but cannot proceed to her diploma, six months later, as the exam results have reportedly not been released. His contact is Tel 0729608302.

Blackouts • The biggest challenge for Rongo Town, in Migori County, home to a university by the same name, is the lack of reliable electricity, says Antony Achayo. “Kenya Power should end the frequent blackouts. Besides hampering the many small-scale businesses, it’s a nightmare for the students, especially when they should be having online classes.” His contact is [email protected]

Manure • Let farmers make good use of “the readily available manure” to avoid the high cost of chemical fertilisers, Mercy Akinyi advises. “This manure is free of the bad chemicals, which can adversely affect plants. It also provides enough nutrients to plants, resulting in good yields. The money saved can be used to pay for labour and other farm inputs.” Her contact is [email protected]