Gachagua impeachment: Why all the voluminous documents?

Technology • What really caught Ruth Gituma’s eye in impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Senate was the truckload of evidence. Says she: “In this age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), couldn’t they have expedited this by using AI-powered tools to distil the key points from the voluminous documents instead of relying on cumbersome printed booklets?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Health cost • ​Just the same way the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) sets fuel prices monthly, Mwangi wa Karuga wishes the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board could also regulate the cost of treatment in public and private hospitals? The prices of medicines are beyond the reach of the majority. Fuel is shouldn’t be priotised over human life.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Funding • The new university funding model is a costly disaster, which has made many students drop out, says Joan Odhiambo. “The initiators may have had good intentions, but they failed to consult the major stakeholders, who are the students, their parents and lecturers. The criteria used in placing students in the five bands are suspect, hence the calls to scrap it.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Menacing touts • Officers at Nairobi’s Kabete Police Station should do something about the aggressive and menacing young men, who patrol the nearby bridge, harassing matatu crews and pedestrians, urges Brian Maitai. “They sometimes get into matatus and extort money in the name of touting. I know people need to make money in these tough times, but not this way.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Achievement • An avid admirer of interim Bangladeshi President and 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus Mohammad, Jediel Muthuri, wonders if any Kenyan can match his prowess. “The economist, who was born in 1940, is credited with starting table banking, a microcredit system, now practised in many parts of the world. His preferred mode of transport is a bicycle.” His contact is [email protected].