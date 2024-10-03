Gachagua impeachment is a distraction from our economic problems

Red herring . It’s “amazing how much national energy and emotions are being invested in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion”, notes economics don XN Iraki. “One possible reason is that it’s a good distraction from economic problems such as the rising cost of living and joblessness. One wishes MPs and senators would quantify the economic dividends.” His contact is [email protected].

Costly war . DP Gachagua’s tough war on illicit alcohol in Central could also be fuelling the plot to impeach him, says Carol Maina. “The cartels behind the distribution of alcohol could target him. Remember, a former Cabinet minister was about to table a list of drug lords in the country, but never did. We many never know who these merchants of death really are.” Her contact is [email protected].

Same old, same old . After President Ruto saw first-hand how a divided government can be counterproductive, it’s regrettable that history is repeating itself two years after his election, says Newton Tonui. “What he witnessed should never have been allowed to recur. Leaders should prioritise service to the nation instead of satisfying their egos and lust for power.” His contact is [email protected].

Political mess . The actions of politicians are the country’s undoing, says Thomas Yebei. “The Auditor-General’s report says MCAs blew Sh10 billion on travel and entertainment, but the government has had to secure a Sh7 billion loan from South Korea for the Bus Rapid Transport project on Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road. Why are leaders so self-aggrandising?” His contact is [email protected].

Teething issues . The government should enable a seamless transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund for fully paid-up members, a frustrated William Toroitich, whose NHIF membership is No. 0530647, appeals. “The registration should be flawless despite the internet challenges in parts of the country.” His contact is [email protected].