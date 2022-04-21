Fuel shortage has become a permanent irritation

Cowboy economy • The “fuel shortage menace has evolved into a permanent irritation”, says Nixon Wandabi. “Those of us who live near the Uganda border have chosen to be a part of their simple, nice and affordable life. Kenya is annoying. Fuel in Uganda is cheaper and more readily available than here. Strangely enough, it is supplied via Kenya. Ours is a real cowboy economy.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Youth’s demand • Youth are a majority of the voters and need direct representation in the county and national assemblies and Senate, says Timothy Muli Makasa. “Nothing should be said about us without us. We’re neglected and jobless and must be heard. Who understands the pain of looking for a job like a young person who parts with Sh4,500 to get clearance?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sadists • There must be many sadists in state corporations, says Mwangi Karuga, empathizing with university students being denied field attachment as part of their training. “They don’t require pay; just practical exposure and a certificate. But corporations deny them even when they won’t incur any cost. These people derive pleasure from the suffering of others.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Mother tongue • On reading Form One admission letters, Dr Okumba Miruka notes that schools still prohibit the use of vernacular, which smacks of mental colonisation. “Who told them that speaking our languages deters the learning of the foreign ones they adore? The Education ministry should compel the teaching of indigenous languages, which are disappearing” His contact is [email protected].

***

Oh, dear road! • The Nairobi Expressway may be an important feature in the capital city’s modernisation but Dave Tumbula is unhappy with the ‘denigration’ of Mombasa Road, on which it sits. “Hidden, our once-beautiful highway is playing second fiddle to this new thing that will only make the lives of the rich, who can pay the high toll charges, even more comfortable.”