Fuel prices: MPs are engaging in doublespeak

Hypocrisy • The MPs seeking an explanation as to why fuel and electricity prices keep increasing are engaging in doublespeak, remarks Prof Okwach Abagi. "Please do not play to the gallery. The problem is the high taxes and levies, which you have voted for. Period. Secondly, the concerned authority has no idea of fuel and electricity cost management. Disband it."

Selfishness • Politicians are a self-serving lot, says Robert Mukirae, not at all surprised at the increasing clamour for the postponement of the 2022 elections. "To them, elections are a nuisance. We are largely to blame for this sorry state of affairs. We need to abandon our euphoria-driven voting patterns or are just doomed to more anguish with our 'MPigs'."

Accolades • While Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has been in the news after breaking up with wife Lillian Nganga, he's drawing accolades from other quarters. Says S.K. Chege: "Please, ask Governor Mutua how he has managed to take Machakos from a county with perennial food shortages to one that is selling food. Well done! Kenya needs more leaders like you."

Proud worker • The proud holder of a job that pays Sh5,000 a month, Gerishon Waititu is not convinced that there is a serious unemployment problem. He poses: "Is it really true that there are NO jobs or jobseekers are too selective? Do people train for the wrong careers or are there no well-paying jobs? With Sh5,000, I'm better off than those earning nothing."

Murderous rage • Hundreds of the murders occurring daily have been attributed to mental illness, notes Kirubi Njuru. However, he feels this is hardly the case and is being used to cover up the premeditated killings. "Most people kill due to uncontrolled rage fuelled by rejection, jealously and other causes. Can experts advise on how to curb it?