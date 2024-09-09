Formation of taskforce to regulate running of churches is a mistake

Churches • The appointment of a taskforce to regulate the formation and running of churches is something that James Gakuo is strongly opposed to in a country that cherishes the freedom of worship, which is guaranteed by the Constitution. Says he: “It’s just a gimmick to muzzle and control the churches, which is unacceptable.” James can be reached through his email address: [email protected].

Gas cylinders • The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is sleeping on the job and allowing substandard gas cylinders to be brought into the market, says Mike Johan. “There are branded gas cylinders that do not have a standard gas regulator. The Kebs should clamp down on this irregular practice, as it is inconveniencing customers.” For the details, Mike can be reached through [email protected].

Traffic rules • Buses that had been taken off Kileleshwa roads and James Gichuru Road in Nairobi “are back and are being driven absolutely recklessly” Diana D’Souza reports. “They overtake right in front of Muthangari Police Station at a continuous yellow line. Drivers speed while texting on their phones. When are traffic rules going to be enforced to save lives?” Her email address is [email protected].

Empty stadium • The national football team, Harambee Stars, playing Zimbabwe in an Afcon qualifying match in an empty 60,000-seater Nelson Mandela Stadium at Namboole in Kampala was a big embarrassment, says Nicholas Murithi. He’s surprised Ugandan fans stayed away. “Kenya can refurbish its stadiums to bring home these matches.” His contact is [email protected].

Public participation • Courts have in recent rulings made it clear that public participation is a key constitutional requirement that must be complied with to ensure the people’s involvement in making decisions that directly or indirectly affect them, says Dave Tumbula. “The decisions should not just be invalidated, but the culprits must also be made to pay for their indiscretions. ”