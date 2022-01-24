Forget Mudavadi, there are only two horses in the race

Daydream • Following ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s launch of his presidential bid at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Fredrick Abuti says the man is just daydreaming. “Kenya needs a bold leader. The reality is that there are only two horses in the race — DP William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Your allies, including Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, won’t help you much.” His contact is [email protected].

Concession • DP Ruto and ODM leader Odinga have been challenging each other to declare they’ll accept defeat if they lose the upcoming presidential race, notes Joseph Macharia. “Both are reluctant, but I’d like to see them vow to accept the outcome. That would [gain] more credibility and ensure that peace prevails after a hotly contested poll.” His contact is [email protected].

Sensitivity • Campaigns for the August elections are heating up but with needless mchongoano (name-calling), remarks Ian Mgenyi, taking exception to DP Ruto’s comment on Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s receding hairline. “Kalonzo has had bad experiences, fast-tracking his ageing.” Leaders, he pleads, should be more sensitive in their political views. His contact is [email protected].

Hot potato • Before the dust settles on the KFC potato shortage saga, Job Momanyi says he finds it funny that foreigners sell chicken and chips to Kenyans. Worse, he adds, is that they source potatoes from overseas, citing quality requirements. What Job cannot understand is why local entrepreneurs don’t set up fast-food firms to rival KFC. “These are lost opportunities.” His contact is [email protected].

Bad manners • Some matatu drivers and conductors have become notorious for sexually molesting female commuters, laments Jerry Kenyansa. He calls upon the Matatu Owners Association and Matatu Welfare Association to discipline drivers and touts to curb the rampant indiscipline and insecurity in the PSV sector.” His contact is [email protected].