Forget Mudavadi, there are only two horses in the race

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi delivers his speech during the party's National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Campaigns for the August elections are heating up but with needless name-calling, remarks Ian Mgenyi.
  • Some matatu drivers and conductors have become notorious for sexually molesting female commuters, laments Jerry Kenyansa.

Daydream • Following ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s launch of his presidential bid at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Fredrick Abuti says the man is just daydreaming. “Kenya needs a bold leader. The reality is that there are only two horses in the race — DP William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Your allies, including Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, won’t help you much.” His contact is [email protected].

