FKF erred in sacking Francis Kimanzi as Harambee Stars coach

Poor service • The Ministry of Lands headquarters at Ardhi House, Nairobi, is notorious for poor services, says Hiten Shah. “Can they explain why there is no information on procedure on its website? People queue for hours to submit applications, and at lunchtime, the officers just leave, arrogantly telling them to come back tomorrow. We’re fed up,” he declares. His contact is warmhp@gmail.com.

***

No water • Calling Nairobi Metropolitan Services is Philip Waweru, who is upset that the residents of Utawala in Eastlands lack water, streetlights and tarmac roads. However, he would like NMS Director-General Mohamed Abdala Badi to ensure that they get this most basic commodity first. “Residents depend on a borehole for salty water.” His contact is pwawerug@gmail.com.

***

Regrets • Postmaster-General Dan Kagwe’s revelation that the parastatal rejected Safaricom's offer to partner with it to launch M-Pesa is still regrettable years later, says Carey Yiembe. This, he adds, confirms the rigidity of government institutions. “While M-Pesa is today a profitable brand, Posta is on its deathbed, saddled with debts.” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

***

Ceasefire • Kikuyu elders’ recent visit to make peace with the Luo is perplexing, notes university don X.N. Iraki. “How can the two communities be enemies, yet evidence suggests they have intermarried prolifically? Curiously, Luo men marry Kikuyu girls but rarely do Kikuyu men marry Luos. But on matters of the heart, they have a ceasefire.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Coach • The sacking of Francis Kimanzi as the Harambee Stars head coach and his replacement with former national team tactician Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is the joke of the year, says Ken Butiko. “A coach who has been doing well has been sacked with no explanation.” He feels that FKF president Nick Mwendwa has a case to answer. His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Have a justifiable day, won’t you!