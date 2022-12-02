Gravy train • Though the government has admitted that it has a financial crunch, its Energy ministry now plans to spend a whopping Sh2.4 billion on a clean energy promotion campaign, notes John Mukiri. “For this PR, lesos and aprons will cost Sh1,500 each, caps and T-Shirts, Sh500 each, fliers at Sh50, and posters at Sh200 for one. This, surely, will be a gravy train.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Illegality • While the country is abuzz with excitement over the Hustler Fund, Fred Njuki fears that this could be an illegality in the making. Says he: “This is government expenditure, which has not yet been approved by Parliament. I don’t understand the rush to launch it instead of first putting the necessary structures in place, including its board and a secretariat.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Food security • Kenyan, Ugandan and Tanzanian farmers can feed the people in the three countries if a minimum price of Sh4,000 per bag can be guaranteed, says Bimal Shah. “Whilst changing weather patterns adversely affect farming, fertiliser subsidy is vital. A Sh140 price of a two-kilograme packet of ugali flour is possible. Import only if there are signs of crop failure.” His contact [email protected]

***

Improvement • Just back from a visit to the ever-busy Busia Town on the Kenya-Uganda border, Jim Webo is pleased to note that its sprucing up has already begun. “True to new Governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma’s pledge, the Customs road to the border post is being rebuilt. However, there is still much more work to do, especially the revamping of the shabby bus and matatu terminus right in the town centre.”

***

Safety • Skating is an increasingly popular sport for schoolchildren across the country, says F. Mukembu, who is, however, concerned about their safety. “This game happens on tarmac roads, and some are sometimes not keen enough about passing motor vehicles, hence the risk of fatal accidents. Parents and guardians should guide them to protect their lives.” His contact is [email protected]