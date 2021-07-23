Expressway construction welcome, but worrying

Signs • Nairobi resident David Mwangi, though welcoming infrastructure, is unhappy with how it’s being done. He cites the Nairobi Expressway. “It saddens me, how the national government, KeNHA and the contractor do not erect signage at the dangerous diversions on Uhuru Highway. In the West and Middle East, there are neon lights and reflector signs all over.” His contact is mc_davi@yahoo.co.uk.

***

Rice • The most interesting international news item that Prof Sam Chege says he has read this week was that of some young people in Ghana, flatly rejecting free bags of rice donated by politicians, and instead demanding that they be given jobs. Writing from his base in Kansas, United States, he quips: “What a powerful lesson for the youth of Kenya!” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

***

Huduma • Though he has already received his Huduma Namba card in Kimilili Sub-County of Bungoma County, Samwel Sitati still has some nagging questions. He poses: “Where, when, and how will I use it? In my day-to-day transactions, I’ve never been asked for the card. Why is the government silent on this issue?” His contact is samwelsitati2001@gmail.com.

***

Airtel • Though Safaricom is a great firm, Githuku Mungai says, in response to W. Kimariech’s letter, it risks losing customers. “I know a person who now transacts on Airtel Money. She lost money sent to the wrong person. They will advise you to report to the police. Money sent to the wrong person should be recovered automatically.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

***

Politics • Give us a break, urges Thomas Yebei, adding: “We live in a country where every day conversation is nothing but politics. We wake up to screaming headlines. To a stranger, it might seem as if nothing else goes on apart from politics. The media have a moral duty to reset national discussions rather than getting buried in discourses that split the country.” His contact is tomyebei@yahoo.com.