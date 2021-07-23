Expressway construction welcome, but worrying

By  The Watchman

Signs • Nairobi resident David Mwangi, though welcoming infrastructure, is unhappy with how it’s being done. He cites the Nairobi Expressway. “It saddens me, how the national government, KeNHA and the contractor do not erect signage at the dangerous diversions on Uhuru Highway. In the West and Middle East, there are neon lights and reflector signs all over.” His contact is mc_davi@yahoo.co.uk.

