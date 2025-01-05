Ensure smooth transition from 8-4-4 system to CBC

Transition to CBC • The competency-based curriculum is in its initial stages, still experiencing teething problems, especially the lack of books, says F. Mukembu. “The approved textbooks are yet to be supplied to schools. The Education ministry has a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth transition from the old 8-4-4 system to this new curriculum to enhance education.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Roads repair • Nairobi resident Carol Rotich is in this brand new year quite delighted to hear Governor Johnson Sakaja’s pledge on road repairs in the city. She’s hoping the maintenance will also be extended beyond the main roads. “This should include the road link to the EasyCoach and Guardian bus termini, off Haile Selassie Avenue, which is in a sorry state.” Her email address is [email protected].

***

Dear DStv costs • Can Multichoice explain to James Gakuo, why he and other DStv pay service subscribers in Kenya continue to pay much higher charges monthly than their counterparts in some other African countries? “We pay about $80 a month, yet in Nigeria it costs $30 and $50 in South Africa.” He’s figuring out what to do in 2025, and if it will mean moving on. His contact is [email protected].

***

Hope • A viral video showing President William Ruto dancing to the popular Congolese song, Kasongo, which has been used to ridicule him, has thrilled Prof Sam Chege. Says he: “It’s given me hope that in 2025 those in power will respect the freedom of expression and that Kenyans who use art and culture to express themselves legally won’t be abducted anymore.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Abductions • Kenyans concerned about abductions by masked men should take the initiative instead of waiting for other people or organisations to report the matter to the International Criminal Court, Fabios Enrique explains. “Under Article 7 of the Rome Statute, one can write to the ICC prosecutor and anyone can fill in the form on https://otplink.icc-cpi.int/.” His contact is [email protected].