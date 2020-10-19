Ensure choppers are serviced to avoid accidents

Aircraft safety • Aeroplanes are the fastest means of public transport, especially for politicians with tight schedules, remarks F. Mukembu. His source of concern is the safety of the helicopters being used, including the one, which crashed in Narok with Governor Samuel Tunai aboard. The aviation authority, he adds, must ensure that choppers are serviced to avoid accidents. His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

Corona bribe• Mombasa resident Niklas Rogers has noted the county government's concern about failure to enforce Covid-19 regulations. They should start with the inspectorate staff at the Malindi Road junction supervising matatus and "pocketing something" towards Bamburi. "They make using the road very unpleasant for law-abiding motorists and pedestrians.

Weighty issue • The roads from Wangige to Ngecha, and Nyathuna, in Kiambu County have been upgraded to bitumen but Karongo Mbui is unhappy about the usage. "It's doubtful how long the tarmac will hold owing to heavy trucks. The Kenya Rural Roads Authority, or whoever is responsible, should ensure they check the trucks' weight."

Rogue police • This should interest the police. A resident of Dandora Area 5, Sam Nia, claims that instead of protecting all the people and their property, a few rogue Administration Police officers help some traders to intimidate their rivals and fan ethnic hatred. "The crooked policemen target traders who compete with members of their own community."

Lessons in loyalty • During a visit to Washington State, USA, Joe Ngige Mungai says, he learnt lessons that could benefit Kenyans. "I love the 'Washingtonians' road discipline and loyalty to American football club Seattle Hawks. Every home shows love for it. If Kenyans could be as loyal, we would ditch the English Premier League for the Kenyan Premier League."

