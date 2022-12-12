Enhance road safety this festive season

Game changer • There is this vital project on Raila Odinga Way — formerly Mbagathi Way — in Nairobi that would have been a game changer in the provision of health services to the members of the disciplined forces if it had been completed fast enough, says James Gakuo. He has in mind the Police Hospital. “I wonder how come it has not been opened, considering how essential healthcare is.” His contact [email protected]

Double standards • There is no better proof to Henry Ruhiu of selective application of justice than the recent jailing of former Kiambu MCA Robert Kibe Githongo for using a fake academic certificate to run for the post, while other culprits are going scot-free, says Henry Ruhiu. "Some cases, including that of a sitting MP, are still dragging on despite ample evidence in courts."

Partly culpable • A depositor with the collapsed Imperial Bank in Nairobi, Ruth Sperber, gets quite irritated to see photos of new Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u at official functions. The reason, she says, is that he was the Central Bank Governor at the time, and is partly culpable for the depositors' suffering. "It feels like stepping on the feet of these people."

Eyesore • The road linking the Rubia/Civil Servants and Southlands estates in Lang'ata, Nairobi, is an eyesore, says Japheth Amugada. "It's always strewn with garbage and effluent from a nearby slum and kiosks, which block the main sewer, whenever it rains, resulting in flooding. This is a big embarrassment to the residents of this otherwise upper middle class area."

Exercise caution • As the festive season approaches, Jerry Kenyansa has a special appeal to motorists and boda boda to exercise caution and enhance road safety. "Reckless driving, careless overtaking and speeding cause accidents, needlessly resulting in deaths. We should promote a road safety culture, with drivers learning about courtesy and concern for other road users."