Engage the youth in clean up of towns

Engage youth • The Environment ministry should work with counties to engage youth in cleaning up towns grappling with garbage, says Limuru resident Wanjiku Wanji. “The many idle young people can be recruited through social media, where they spend a lot of their time. They can be reached through Facebook and WhatsApp groups and given some small incentives.” Her contact is [email protected].

SHA troubles • For a number of days now, Atul Shah has tried in vain to register himself with the Social Health Authority (SHA) through its website or by code number *147#. Says he: “On the website, there are no options to correct the details transferred from the NHIF data. I’m, for example, listed as a female. But after inserting my address, it just indicates, ‘Page not found’.” His contact is [email protected].

Reception • Though he has not disclosed what his mission was, Daniel Murugu says he called at the offices of Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and his Tourism counterpart Rebecca Miano in Nairobi last week and was subjected to a demeaning reception. “But at youthful Water CS Eric Murithi Muga’s office in Maji House, the officials were very welcoming.” His contact is [email protected].

High risk • The stretch of Waiyaki Way, some 150 metres from the Nairobi School entrance towards the city centre, has a spot that is a killing field waiting to happen, warns Brian Maitai. “Matatus are parked, leaving no room for the speeding trailers from western Kenya to avoid crashing into them. It’s only a matter of time before disaster strikes and many lives are lost.” His contact is [email protected].

Looting leaders • From the endemic public sector scandals, including the suspect JKIA and SGR deals, Dave Tumbula says he’s convinced that the real motivation of the political leaders is not to serve the people but to enrich themselves. “The most urgent national challenge is to clean up government dealings, but it won’t happen as leaders buy votes and once in office loot to recoup their investments.”