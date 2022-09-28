End NSSF mismanagement before increasing contributions

NSSF • While President William Ruto is quite right that the Sh200 monthly NSSF contribution is too low, there is a much bigger problem, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “It’s how the trustees manage those savings. Every year, the Auditor-General reveals massive losses of savings. This is what should be addressed before telling workers to contribute more.” His contact is [email protected]

Study loans • The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) should speed up the release of funds to alleviate the suffering of students who rely on the agency to pay their university fees and for their upkeep, says Mwenda Kinyua. The delay, he adds, has unleashed hunger on the campuses. “This has become a common way of life in the universities.” His contact is [email protected]

National carrier • While at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa recently, Sam Ogolla felt jealous, or, more precisely, he says, “very angry as a Kenyan”. The throngs in the departure and arrival lounges were simply unbelievable. He feels Ethiopian Airlines is thriving at the expense of Kenya Airways. “Those who have mismanaged KQ should be punished.” His contact is [email protected]

Dear power • Electricity bills have become abnormally high, moans Bungoma resident James O. Kihali. “Of the Sh1,500 I paid for Kenya Power tokens, only Sh599 bought 77.82 units. Some Sh901, or 60 per cent, was lost in taxes. Is this fair? How can we survive this way?” His meter is No. 14286570180 and his token number is 2608-2756-4757-6696-2118 (September 26). His contact is [email protected]

Ecosystem • Trees that have taken 40 years to grow should not be felled under the pretext of chasing away marabou storks in Nairobi’s city centre, says Segut Kipkirui. “Governor Johnson Arthur Sakaja’s team’s poor decision-making is going to destroy the arboreal ecosystem. Why not just scare away the birds? The city can even develop a bird sanctuary in the CBD.” His contact is [email protected]