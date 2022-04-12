End fuel crisis for security reasons

Tight security • Forget the banks, which have for years been guarded by armed police; now it’s the turn of petrol stations as motorists and motorcyclists endure long queues for the expensive fuel, says Dorcas Wanjiru Kamaru. The government, she pleads, should end the crisis before criminals start targeting the stations, taking advantage of crowds waiting for fuel. Her contact is [email protected].

Fuel crisis • The fuel shortage in Meru County is a nightmare, says Jediel Muthuri, adding: “People queued throughout Saturday night, on April 9, and the lines are getting worse on Sunday morning. But even if you have petrol, you can’t drive because there are many other cars and motorcycles stranded on both sides of the road. It seems only God can help us.” His contact is [email protected].

Sacrifice • Secondary school and university students should work extra hard, appreciating their parents’ sacrifice to enable them to get a good education, says Jerman Okech. “Do not lie to your parents or guardians to send you money to spend on drugs and lovers. They do everything possible to raise your fees and cater for your basic academic requirements.” His contact is [email protected].

Calling Koigi • The once-vocal former Subukia MP and author of several books, Koigi wa Wamwere, “has been too silent for quite a while”, notes a concerned Mwangi wa Karuga. “He has not even been talking during this electioneering period, which is uncharacteristic of him. Why is Koigi not heard of these days? Speak, Mzee Koigi; we miss your charisma.” His contact is [email protected].

War at home • Something is seriously wrong in the country, says Patrick W. Ndege, alarmed by the frequent news on increasing cases of death in many families, especially after domestic fights. “These incidents are becoming all too common. Is the stress from the economic downturn becoming too much for many Kenyans to bear?” wonders Patrick. His contact is [email protected].