Emulate Supreme Court judges’ work ethic

Trial period • The Supreme Court judges worked on the presidential election petition over the weekend as other Kenyans “rested, though anxiously”, remarks university don X. N. Iraki. “We should emulate their work ethic. I, however, beg the CJ (Martha Koome) to ensure that all cases take the same period of time—two weeks. Justice delayed is justice denied.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Divine plan • As he congratulates President-elect William Ruto, Anwar Ogle’s inspiration is from the Quran 08:30 (Surah al-Anfal). Says he: “Our plan and wish was to see a Raila Odinga presidency, but Allah’s plan is always the best. Accept my congratulations on your victory and best wishes as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new high office.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Impunity • It’s shocking that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has issued a roadside declaration that all boda boda motorcycles impounded over various offences be released, notes Thomas Yebei. “This is his first step of impunity to satisfy petty political interests. Can he follow the law and allow relevant agencies to do their work? He has started on a wrong footing.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Protests • Peaceful protests are permitted in a democratic society, notes Alnashir D. Walji. “When citizens riot or engage the police in running battles, it may lead to the destruction of property, but they are enjoying the right of freedom of assembly. People take to the streets to protest against the high cost of living. Demonstrations are the epitome of democracy.” His contact is [email protected].

****

‘WR’ • Mombasa resident Andrew Thuo, grateful to NMG for bringing back his favourite magazine, The Weekly Review, says: “It was, indeed, very refreshing to read the articles written by senior journalists, who have a good grasp of the English language, and deep analysis of various subjects.” He hopes top former editor Sarah Elderkin will join her previous team. His contact is [email protected].



