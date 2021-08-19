Embrace technology to reduce election budget

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

By  The Watchman

  • The huge IEBC budget for elections can be reduced by embracing technology, says Ruth Gituma.
Hard-up agency • The huge IEBC budget for elections can be reduced by embracing technology, says Ruth Gituma, in response to the revelation that the electoral agency has a Sh20 billion deficit. “Where will this come from in an economy facing a cash crunch? Presidential campaigns are not cheap. No wonder the big scandals are by the financiers keen to recoup their money.” Her contact is [email protected].

