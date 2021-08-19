Embrace technology to reduce election budget

Hard-up agency • The huge IEBC budget for elections can be reduced by embracing technology, says Ruth Gituma, in response to the revelation that the electoral agency has a Sh20 billion deficit. “Where will this come from in an economy facing a cash crunch? Presidential campaigns are not cheap. No wonder the big scandals are by the financiers keen to recoup their money.” Her contact is [email protected].

Medical bias • Testing students for illnesses as a condition for admission to university doesn't make sense, says Mwangi Karuga. "Are unhealthy students not supposed to join university after passing exams? Why also subject jobseekers to medical tests yet the Constitution does not bar anyone on medical grounds as long as one can perform?"

Lake filthy • Kisumu City residents are supplied with water drawn from a contaminated Lake Victoria, reports Joseph Ogungo. Ironically, he adds, the residents discharge sewage and other effluent and dump garbage into the lake. "It's full of bacteria, plastic waste and chemicals and the water is unfit for human consumption. A water treatment plant is needed."

Hardcore junta • Africa has, for many years, witnessed coups in which governments or leaders were toppled, notes Alnashir D. Walji. It also happened in Latin America. But in Myanmar (formerly Burma), military rulers have vowed to stay in power in defiance of UN pleas to restore civilian rule. He poses: "Is democracy flouted or failing or is good governance lacking?"

Shallow well • Kenya topped Africa in the Tokyo Olympics standings with all its medals coming from athletics, notes Jotham Ndung'u. "This was not our best outing, since we failed to shine in some trademark races. It's time to diversify our disciplines. Nonetheless, kudos to all those who represented our country in other sports, from rugby to boxing. "