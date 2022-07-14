Electric trains: Kenya is still asleep as Tanzania moves

Electric train • Tanzania is already testing electric trains on its standard gauge railway (SGR) line, says Carey Yiembe, lashing at Kenya for still being asleep on that front. “KRA has just collected Sh2 trillion in taxes. Why can’t it advance Kenya Railways the Sh68 billion needed for electrification, which will result in faster movement of goods and services and generate more taxes?” His contact is [email protected].

Asylum • The people fleeing their poor or war-ravaged countries through North Africa to Europe and the Mexicans seeking to enter the US are forced by conditions beyond their control, says Alnashir D. Walji. “Liberal immigration policies should be formed to look into their plight before repatriation. The rights of those seeking greener pastures should be protected.” His contact is [email protected].

Déjà vu • Upon arrival at JKIA, Nairobi, on a late-night flight last weekend, James Githinji says, “At the entrance to the terminal, darkness greeted us with dead light bulbs, as I felt a déjà vu over the ‘dark continent’. The airport has degenerated into a state of neglect and disrepair. Can the KAA bosses wake up and bring joy to the travellers using our airports?” His contact is [email protected].

FGM • Despite efforts to stamp out female genital mutilation (FGM), some communities still carry out the vile practice, says Purity Kadala. “We respect culture but some beliefs are unhealthy, offensive and outdated. FGM can spread diseases. The practitioners and supporters of such practices, including hospital staff, should be investigated and punished.” Her contact is [email protected].

Skivers • The next Parliament, which will be the 13th, should enact a law criminalising receiving a salary from the government without doing any work, says Dickson K. “Having seen this perfected in the past, Parliament should make sure that it’s made punishable by imprisonment, whoever it may be,” Dickson appeals, without naming names. His contact is [email protected].



