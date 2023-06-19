Eldoret deserves city status

Deserving status • Between Thika and Eldoret towns, Bimal Shah thinks the latter deserves city status more than the former, where he lives. “One should see the number of very good hospitals and other health facilities in Eldoret. In Thika, if you suffered a heart attack you would have very slim chances of getting the right medical attention. Well done, Eldoret! His contact is [email protected]

Improved service • On a recent trip to Nairobi National Park, the only wildlife sanctuary in the capital, Chintan Gohel was impressed with what he saw. “There are smoother roads, improved signage and better washrooms. Even park entry has been eased as the visitors can now sit in their motor vehicles rather than queue. Kudos to KWS!” His contact is [email protected]

Road damage • The recently recarpeted Fifth Parklands Avenue, Nairobi, “has never looked better”, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. But, he adds, it should have proper drainage as pools of water that collect when it rains can ruin the surface. Building contractors, he feels, should be held liable for damage to the road by heavy trucks. His contact is [email protected]

Battle of the parties • Most of the MPs who voted for or against the Finance Bill 2023 did so not because of their own volition or in the interest of their constituents, notes Kibet Rian. “The passing of the bill in the National Assembly reflects the idea of party dominance. Let us hope they will now scrutinise the Budget for its impact on the economy.” His contact is [email protected]

Heroine • It’s encouraging to hear President William Ruto’s pledge that sports stars who break world records will be rewarded with Sh5 million by the government, says Joseph Macharia. The President gifted Faith Kipyegon with Sh5 million for breaking the 1,500 metres and 5,000m records. “She should get another Sh5 million,” Macharia pleads. His contact is [email protected].