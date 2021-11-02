Education ministry must address school fires

Sigalame Boys High School

A dormitory at Sigalame Boys High School in Funyula, Busia County goes up in flames after a fire broke out at the school on September 20, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Courtesy
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

School fires • The raging fires in secondary schools are a source of concern, says Lodrine Olocho. He was stunned to see Nairobi’s Buruburu High School students jumping from a burning storey building. “Some 59 students are in hospital. The Education ministry should address the issue. Many teachers spend sleepless nights but get nothing.” His contact is [email protected]

