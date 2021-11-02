Education ministry must address school fires

School fires • The raging fires in secondary schools are a source of concern, says Lodrine Olocho. He was stunned to see Nairobi’s Buruburu High School students jumping from a burning storey building. “Some 59 students are in hospital. The Education ministry should address the issue. Many teachers spend sleepless nights but get nothing.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Voter registration • There is a need for more time for voter registration, says Ibrahim Mevusa. “More centres should be opened to enrol more voters. The turnout has been very low since the registration began. This will impact negatively on the coming general election as many people will not have a say in the picking of the new leaders. His contact is [email protected]

***

Dear SGR • The decision to grant a monopoly to the standard gauge railway (SGR) to transport cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi is unfair, says Stephen Mutuguta. “The SGR was brought in to provide competition to road transport and not to kill it. The SGR has become even more expensive than road transport yet it was meant to reduce the cost by 60 per cent.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Public service • A very disappointed Henry Ruhiu is only too aware that the government has an agency whose responsibility is to ensure that wananchi are served well. However, he’s convinced that somebody is sleeping on the job. “Wananchi do not like to show their frustrations, often preferring to suffer quietly. Who will go to their aid?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Vote-hunting tactics • It’s amazing, Muriithi King’au notes, how voters have again “become truly loved ahead of the electioneering phase” for the elections set for next August. Catchy phrases like “The ground has shifted”, he adds, have been coined to show voters’ importance. “It’s rare when those who are led supposedly assume a leadership role.” His contact is [email protected]