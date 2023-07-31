EACC must deal with corrupt traffic police officers

Corrupt police • The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should crack down on graft among traffic police, says John Wambugu. “The EACC should deploy officers to secretly board matatus plying the Nyeri-Othaya route and witness the traffic police brazenly pocketing Sh50 notes from every vehicle, not caring about those overloaded or unroadworthy.” His contact is [email protected].

Hypocrisy • Let’s clean up our politics first, says Mwangi Wanjohi, lamenting that gullible Kenyans have been needlessly divided down the middle over who is actually to blame for the current high cost of living. “Our selfish and corrupt politicians often change clothes, move to the other side and start pointing fingers at those they have left behind on this side.” His contact is [email protected]

School of money • A primary school in Laikipia North, Stephenson Wahome reports, is notorious for sending pupils away to extort money from parents. “There is Sh300 for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Sh400 for tuition, Sh400 for exams and Sh500 per parent. The head teacher also rakes in thousands from trees cut down in the school compound.” His contact is [email protected]

Extortion tests • In Kisumu County, claims Damson Opiyo Onger, KCPE exam candidates are being sent home over a Sh1,000 fee to sit regional assessment tests and just end up staying away from school for up to three days as their poor parents struggle to raise the money. “This is quite common in Koru and Muhoroni. Can Education CS Ezekiel Machogu stop it?” His contact is [email protected]

Selfishness • As most Kenyans reel under the high cost of living, a few leaders and officials are enjoying themselves, moans John Mukiri. “This leaves bitterness in me. It’s saddening to find that state corporations allocate Sh53 million to induct new board members and the Senate has voted for Sh150 million for foreign travels. What kind of society have we moulded?” His contact is [email protected].