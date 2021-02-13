Dongo Kundu Bypass tunnel a disaster waiting to happen

Dongo Kundu Bypass tunnel

Motorists pass the tunnel along the Dongo Kundu Bypass in this picture taken on August 18, 2020. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Accidents • Danger looms at the Dongo Kundu Bypass tunnel at the coast, warns Andrew Ngeti. At night, he adds, trucks are recklessly driven. “The drivers do this to beat the long queues at the port’s gate. I’ve experienced near misses at the tunnel, which is not lit. The contractor should put up concrete barriers. Accidents occur here nearly every week!” His contact is andrewngeti@yahoo.com.

