Dongo Kundu Bypass tunnel a disaster waiting to happen

Accidents • Danger looms at the Dongo Kundu Bypass tunnel at the coast, warns Andrew Ngeti. At night, he adds, trucks are recklessly driven. “The drivers do this to beat the long queues at the port’s gate. I’ve experienced near misses at the tunnel, which is not lit. The contractor should put up concrete barriers. Accidents occur here nearly every week!” His contact is andrewngeti@yahoo.com.

No power • Residents of a fast-growing neighbourhood on Nairobi’s eastern outskirts, Njiru Kamatuta are unhappy, says Douglas Isigi. “More than 500 households and small businesses have been without power for a while. They only want a transformer. “I hope Kenya Power is listening. We might be forced to go for alternative energy.” His contact is dmisigi@gmail.com.

Service • Contacting key government organisations by telephone for enquiries or services is a tall order, says Cornelius Oliko, labelling them ‘Mteja’ (unreachable). “I’ve since last week been trying to contact some and couldn’t get through. Can someone, please, help me understand what is going on?” He has failed to reach IPOA, NHIF, and EACC.” His contact is crnlsoliko@gmail.com.

Speeches • To discourage heartless politicians from turning funerals into public rallies, the best thing the true mourners can do is to walk away as soon as the speeches start, says Charlie Wakaba Kamanga. “The leaders won’t have an audience and will be forced to leave. The real mourners can then return and continue their programme in peace.” His contact is kamangacw@gmail.com.

