Don’t pay those who skip work to join Azimio demos

Skipping work • President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga “are, no doubt, ready for a major face-off, but with none choosing to blink first,” remarks Joe Ngige Mungai. “This could go on for a very long time. However, the individuals who skip work for the demonstrations won’t be paid by Azimio. In short, they will pay the full price should they choose to stay away.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Parastatals sale • Parliament should not let the Executive take over its mandate, says Fred Njuki, rejecting the Cabinet endorsement of the Privatisation Bill 2023. “The Constitution gives the Executive, the Legislature, and Judiciary specific responsibilities. On the sale of parastatals, the MPs should fight even through the Judiciary to maintain their oversight role over public resources.” His contact [email protected]

***

Judiciary • Whoever intervened for criminal charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to be dropped has helped to confirm that the judicial system can be manipulated, says W. Kimariech. “This explains why the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has dropped many cases against the politically correct. Has the State captured the Judiciary?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Drought • Nature, Beatrice Mbete notes, presents contrasting scenarios in different regions, enhancing diversity. “As heavy rains are being experienced in Nyanza and other places across the country, the Turkana region is still gripped by drought and the resultant famine. The people of Turkana are starving, and since almost every problem has a solution, so should this.” Her contact [email protected]

***