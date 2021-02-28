Don't burden Kenyans with more taxes

Looming fall • The “Super Tuesday”, during which most county assemblies passed the BBI Bill, was the beginning of the decline of DP William Ruto’s hustler momentum, remarks Benjamin Kobare. This, he adds, is history repeating itself. Even the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who walked the talk by donning khaki shorts and akala, embracing simple living, never hacked it. His contact bkobare@yahoo.com.

Paper tiger • Nigeria “is an emerging superpower that wants to conquer Space before conquering the skies”, remarks Silas Nyambok. The populous West African country scores poorly (lower than Kenya) on the Human Development Index (HDI). “The HDI, which is developed by UNDP, is a more rational measure of a country’s level of socioeconomic development.” His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

Tax burden • Recent changes shielded employees earning Sh24,000 a month from taxation, but Mwangi Wanjohi says the burden was shifted to those earning Sh35,000, who now have to pay Sh1,900 more. “A US judge once said taxes are enforced extractions, not voluntary contributions. But our government has taken it a notch higher: It is extracting life out of us!” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

Betrayal in the Jiji • Jiji, which took over from OLX, the online marketplace, has upset Nigel Henson. Says he: “I was shocked to find out that I can’t sell items at my own price on Jiji. If I want to clear an item cheaply, they decline the posting! Then they dictate the price to sell it at. To rub salt into the wound, they increased their charges to 45 per cent this month.” His contact is nigelhenson@aol.com.

Youth jobs • Kamichore Mutindira says kudos to the government for its efforts to create jobs for the youth by supporting entrepreneurial initiatives and innovation. “Only one out of 10 jobseekers can get a formal job. But both the young and old need an income to feed themselves. We need a state department to harness funds to implement creative ideas.” His contact is kamichore7@gmail.com.