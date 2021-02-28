Don't burden Kenyans with more taxes

Taxes

With Covid-19 still raging the government has come up with new taxes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Looming fall • The “Super Tuesday”, during which most county assemblies passed the BBI Bill, was the beginning of the decline of DP William Ruto’s hustler momentum, remarks Benjamin Kobare. This, he adds, is history repeating itself. Even the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who walked the talk by donning khaki shorts and akala, embracing simple living, never hacked it. His contact bkobare@yahoo.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.