Do not treat riots in schools as mere acts of indiscipline

Student riots • The current spate of riots by students, in which dormitories and other facilities have been destroyed, Mwangi Karuga states, “has deep-rooted causes and should not be dismissed as mere acts of indiscipline”. Without disclosing what he thinks the real causes are, he advises: “Let the Education ministry treat the disease and not the symptoms.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

***

Vandals • Nairobi Expressway vandals are already at work, claims Joe Musyoki. “They wait and pluck out the poorly fastened steel rods before the wet concrete mix dries up, endangering the stability of the flyovers meant to withstand earthquakes. A peek into this week’s CCTV cameras opposite Carrefour Mega (Nyayo Stadium) should catch a vandal carrying a load.” His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

***

Covid-19 risk • Efforts to keep Covid-19 at bay since the reopening of schools are being undermined, says Job Momanyi. “I know a public primary school where teachers come late, water points are few and rarely have water and soap and nobody cares how the children put on face masks. Temperature checks are taken randomly and visitors walk in and out.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

***

Elections • During its elections, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, the US was tense but “it was saved by the rule of law and its respect for the constitution”. He adds: “Were the same to happen in Kenya, we’d lose our beloved country.” Just as Donald Trump made a no-show at Joe Biden’s inauguration, President Uhuru Kenyatta could stay away if DP William Ruto won. His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

***

Funeral politics • Politicians should stop hijacking funerals to articulate their issues at the expense of the bereaved, says Fredrick Abuti. “Let them stop the stupid talk at funerals, where we only expect the affected families to be encouraged and financially supported. Instead of fighting like schoolboys, they should lead by example.” His contact is fredabuti@gmail.com.

Have a respectful day, won’t you!