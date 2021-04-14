Disappointing cases of candidates for CJ job

Justice Martha Koome

Court of Appeal Judge Lady Justice Martha Koome when she appeared before the Judicial Service Commission at the Supreme Court buildings on April 14, 2021 to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • Dr Philomena Muiruri has misgivings about Francis Atwoli’s re-election as Cotu secretary-general.
  • Old trees on State House Road, Nairobi posing grave danger to road users, warns Ruth Gituma.

Threshhold • The public interviews at the Supreme Court, Nairobi, to pick retired CJ David Maraga’s successor continue to attract attention. Clifford Gicheru, who is keenly following them, is disappointed that a candidate showed up without a tax compliance certificate. Another fumbled about electricity meter numbers. “They must meet minimum requirements.” His contact is cliffordgicheru@yahoo.com.

