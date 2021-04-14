Disappointing cases of candidates for CJ job

Threshhold • The public interviews at the Supreme Court, Nairobi, to pick retired CJ David Maraga’s successor continue to attract attention. Clifford Gicheru, who is keenly following them, is disappointed that a candidate showed up without a tax compliance certificate. Another fumbled about electricity meter numbers. “They must meet minimum requirements.” His contact is cliffordgicheru@yahoo.com.

***

Atwoli riddle • Dr Philomena Muiruri has misgivings about Francis Atwoli’s re-election as Cotu secretary-general. “I’m enquiring in good faith that Atwoli should list his achievements in his years in office that can be verified. Maybe we need more data to comprehend his re-election. And, I thought he is a kingmaker on the political scene. Help me out, please!” Her contact is philomuiruri@yahoo.com.

***

Dangerous trees • There are some old trees on State House Road, Nairobi, opposite United Club, which pose a grave danger to road users, warns Ruth Gituma. The risk, she adds, is worse, especially now that there are heavy rains. And she has an immediate solution: The big branches need to be pruned or, better still, the trees felled and some new ones planted. Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Ticked off • For long his favourite acaricide, W. Kimariech is concerned that Duodip, from Norbrook, “no longer clears ticks like before”. He has interchanged it with other varieties but is still not happy. “It was the best in the market and my prayer is that the quality has not been compromised due to the high demand for it. Let’s have the original.” His contact is wkimariech@gmail.com.

***

Name game • What Stephen Njuru finds baffling is why many Kenyan towns, including Nairobi and Mombasa, have certain similar names for some residential areas. He singles out Majengo, Bahati and Umoja, which are found in many towns, including such remote places as Garissa and Nyeri. “Is it because of lack of creativity among the officials?” His contact is stephenjuru1@gmail.com.