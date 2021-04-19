Hard public interview that is the search for new CJ

Vetting • Public interviews such as the Judicial Service Commission’s search for CJ David Maraga’s successor are difficult because the mechanisms for resolving personal challenges have been shut, says Nicholas Murithi. “We live in a society where transparency and the rule of the law have been undermined.” The public humiliation, he says, is the best option. His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

Teachers’ hospital • The Teachers Service Commission has done well with “late payment of salaries, missing files and long waits for services” forgotten, says Joe Ngige Mungai. This, he proposes, can be crowned with the setting up of a referral hospital owned by teachers. “If the 200,000 teachers contributed Sh250 each for six months, a modest hospital would be built!” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

Bundled out • Safaricom’s data bundle honeymoon for subscribers is over, says Robert Musamali, who enjoyed the generosity while it lasted. Says he: “For the past two months, one only needed Sh20 to buy 250MB of data bundles, expiring in 24 hours. I bought these for two months daily. Now, for Sh50, it is offering 50MB, expiring in 24 hours. Why abandon low-income earners?” His contact is rbrtmsml@gmail.com.

Home Net • Covid-19 has been a boon for Safaricom in the provision of home internet service, says P. W. Karani. “A lockdown since the pandemic broke out last year forced people in urban areas to work from home. However, the residents of the Mugutha area at Ruiru, in Kiambu County, have been left out despite a cable being laid out. Please connect us. We can afford it.” His contact is info@merrywaters.com.

Forecast • Kenya Agricultural Observatory Platform, says Mario Weru, had an app that accurately forecast the weather at the ward level. Not anymore. “Their 14-day forecasts keep changing and no longer make sense as a farmers’ planning tool. We’re still waiting for their ‘heavy rains’ in Elburgon and regret abandoning traditional rainmakers!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.