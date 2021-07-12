Did Uhuru and Ruto really take pay cuts due to Covid?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto exchange greetings during 18th national prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on May 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Do the MPs ever care about the plight of the people who voted them into office, and who are being squeezed from all corners with all manner of taxes, asks James Gakuo.
  • Veteran editor Hilary Ng’weno’s death is a great loss to the country, remarks Jotham Ndung’u.

Pay cut • When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out early last year, Stephen Masambu recalls, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, announced that they would take a 80 per cent pay cut and urged other public officers to do the same. He is wondering whether this is still the case and why the president's handlers can’t make this public in the interest of accountability. His contact ismasambus@yahoo.com.

