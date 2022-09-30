Destroying forests will prolong drought, hunger

Devolution • After going through President William Ruto’s Cabinet list, Stephen Njuru has been left quite disappointed. Says he: “Though I commend him for picking more women for Cabinet posts, he has omitted the vital devolution docket. How will counties be managed now that there is no Devolution ministry? Is it because it has been notorious for scandals?” His contact [email protected]

Danger • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom youth have nicknamed, Riggy G, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, “is good to listen to, thanks to his long experience in the civil service”. Last week, however, Joe was annoyed that his handlers allowed him to hang dangerously by his car door and wave at his admirers. “I hate to imagine what could have happened.” His contact is [email protected]

Literacy • During the swearing-in of the members of county assemblies, many of them fumbled and struggled to read the oath of office, says Jared Wafula. “While young Kenyans have been having fun, making hilarious skits about this, it’s a serious matter. Surprisingly, it also happened to DP Gachagua. Will they be equal to the task given to them by the voters?” His contact is [email protected]

Forests • The roadside declaration by DP Gachagua encouraging farmers to plant crops on forest land “is both uncalled for and extremely unfortunate”, remarks Dr Victor Isadia. “Kenyans are facing dire hunger due to crop failure as a result of having little or no rains. The other reason is the high cost of farming. Destroying forests will prolong drought and hunger.” His contact is [email protected].

Safety • The National Construction Authority should be disbanded or restructured, says Eric Ambuche. In Embakasi South, “buildings spring up without adhering to construction regulations”, When there was a problem at Tassia and he contacted them, they said they were understaffed and couldn’t be everywhere. Corruption, he adds, is the order of the day, His contact is [email protected].