Destroy suspended cooking oil

Dignity • President William Ruto’s recent meeting in the US with his diehard supporter Cosmas Choy, who some time back hurled unprintable insults at Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has really upset Shukri Omar. Says he: “The photo session with this man was unnecessary. This meeting could just send the wrong message. It’s a stab in the back of our dignity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Unfit • Though welcoming the decision by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to recall cooking oil brands found to be unfit for human consumption, John Njuguna is disappointed that public health officials in the counties were not instructed to seize them. “Instead of returning the products, they should be destroyed and legal action taken against the makers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Potholes • The Kilimani area of Nairobi, Abdi O. Adan notes, is one of the most vibrant economic hubs in the city, yet its roads are in a terrible state. “Argwings Kodhek Road has potholes, endangering road users. The worst one is Wood Avenue. Motorists cringe as they drive along the potholed mess. Governor Johnson Sakaja must move fast to repair the roads.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Extreme bill • How can a house where nobody stays incur an electricity bill of Sh2 million in a month, asks a baffled Carey Yiembe. “Back in May, Kenya Power sent a bill of Sh40,000, which was paid under duress. A complaint was launched about the meter being faulty but it was brushed aside. Which normal household can consume 116,000 units in a month?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Alertness • At almost every bank, police officers guard the premises, says Wambui Wangui. Unfortunately, she laments, “most of them are always glued to their smartphones with their guns resting on the lap”. She finds this risky as their attention is distracted from their core business. “In case of a threat, they can’t act quickly. They must be alert at all times.” Her contact is [email protected]