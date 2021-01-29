Why not design multistorey bus terminus?

Park design • Whilst the Green Park bus terminus coming up at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, is a great idea, Churchill Amatha wonders why not design a multistorey facility. “Three floors underground and three above would accommodate more PSVs. A section for drop-offs by private vehicles must be incorporated and an underpass to join Ngong Road and Haile Selassie Avenue. His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

***

Pandemic • The world goes through tough times and comes out stronger, remarks Boaz Omuga, on the Covid-19 scourge. He lauds youth for figuring out how to make things better. “Do what you think is right, decide and ground yourself in values such as generosity, honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness and respect for others. You must stand up for one another.” His contact is boazomuga@yahoo.com.

***

Flouting rules • During a recent visit, Ken Ogare says he was appalled to note that matatus plying the Kisumu-Bondo route flout traffic/Covid-19 rules before the eyes of law enforcers, endangering the lives of passengers. “While approaching a police roadblock, they slow down and drop something. This dangerous behaviour must be stopped,” he demands. For the details, his contact is k_ogare@yahoo.com.

***

Classrooms • During Daniel arap Moi’s era, Dr Victor Isadia recalls, he, the Vice-President and every Cabinet minister would plant a tree every time they visited a school. “Little did they know the trees would be useful in future!” He wishes Education CS George Magoha, who has been encouraging their use for social distancing in the Covid-19 pandemic, could plant more. His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

***

Coastal breeze • What is in Mombasa and other coastal hotels that makes county governments take their executives or MCAs there for meetings? asks Bimal Shah. Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda’s and NMS, he adds, were in Mombasa recently. “Is it the coastal breeze, food or coconut water? There must be many answers. Is Nairobi not a safe meeting place?” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

Have a valuable day, won’t you!