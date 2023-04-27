Deploy military to Treasury for prudent management

Military precision • For prudent management, military officers should be deployed to the National Treasury and the county finance departments, proposes Dickson K. “This is the only outfit that still retains true love for the country and is untainted by greed with a primitive voracious appetite for ill-gotten wealth. Only the military personnel can save our country!” His contact is [email protected]

Neglected north • It is “sad that, after 60 years of independence, the northeastern region has been cut off the rest of the country due to impassable roads following heavy rains”, says Nassir Daudi. “It now takes a week to travel from Mandera to Nairobi. End this marginalisation by tarmacking the main highways and connecting the region to the national electricity grid.” His contact is [email protected]

Thirsty amid rains • That Nairobi Water Company is rationing supply after the city and other parts of the country have experienced heavy rains and floods in the past two months, Bonface Gitau finds rather ridiculous. Says he: “Residents of Kiambu Road estates in Thindigua go for a full week without water. Somebody should give us a valid reason after all this rain.” His contact is [email protected]

Power pain • A resident of Nairobi’s New Kitisuru Estate, Gitonga Kathurima, says they experience frequent blackouts, some lasting more than a day. “We understand there is a problem with power lines at Lower Kabete Sub-Station. As electricity bills have more than doubled, we would expect reliable power. It’s inconveniencing for us who work from home.” His contact is [email protected]

Safer roads • Road safety should be taught as a subject from lower primary school, says Mwangi wa Karuga, alarmed at the ever-increasing but avoidable fatal crashes. “Inculcating road accident prevention methods in the minds of children from an early age can be more helpful than teaching them about the parts of a cockroach, locusts, frogs and fish.” His contact is [email protected]