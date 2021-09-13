Deploy KDF in Laikipia to flush out bandits

Police officers in Laikipia on September 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Laxity • Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, S. K. Chege advises, “ought to talk less and instead ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to send the military to Laikipia County to flush out bandits. Both Dr Matiang’i and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, he declares, “have been giving unnecessary and useless information”. They should be dismissed for incompetence or just resign.” His contact is [email protected]

