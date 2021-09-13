Deploy KDF in Laikipia to flush out bandits

Laxity • Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, S. K. Chege advises, “ought to talk less and instead ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to send the military to Laikipia County to flush out bandits. Both Dr Matiang’i and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, he declares, “have been giving unnecessary and useless information”. They should be dismissed for incompetence or just resign.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Good police • Let us give credit where it’s due, urges Ruth Gituma, impressed that the DCI unit that issues Certificates of Good Conduct “has leveraged on technology using the e-Citizen portal to do it in 10 minutes”. This, she adds, while enforcing Covid health protocols, especially washing hands with soap and using sanitisers. She wants overcrowding by applicants stopped. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Water • Water shortages have become the norm in Nairobi, says Eddah Waithaka. Recently, she adds, Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company notified residents of the estates on Waiyaki Way of a water shortage from 6am on September 9 to September 10. “This is good. However, Eastlands’ residents are never informed. Let officials introduce a token system.” Her contact is eddahwaithaka99@gmail.com.

***

Contacts • The NHIF has noted the concerns raised by subscriber Suleiman Nechesa on its services. “The Fund has launched a 24-hour contact centre, which receives an average of 3,000 phone calls a day, more than 1,000 emails and 10,000 text messages. Other reliable self-care platforms include ‘My NHIF’ app for smartphone users, SMS code *155#, website www.nhif.or.ke and toll-free telephone number 0800 72 06 01.

***

‘Nairobbery’ • Just how safe is Nairobi’s city centre, poses Kenneth Njeru, alarmed at the abduction of a businessman on a busy street in broad daylight. “One of the people who bundled him into a waiting car had handcuffs. With CCTV cameras all over, how come there is no information on him yet suspects must be presented in court within 24 hours.” His contact is [email protected].