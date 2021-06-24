Degree rule is for the good of our leaders

Degree rule • The law requiring MPs and MCAs to have a university degree is long overdue, says Japhet K. Tonui. The leaders, he adds, should enroll in colleges and acquire bachelor’s degrees. “Wouldn’t it be poetic justice for them to become beneficiaries of the ‘public good investment’ they have made? They need to taste the fruits of education, which is a great equaliser.” Japhet’s contact is tonuijaphetkk@gmail.com.

***

Dividend puzzle • A long-time shareholder of Equity Bank, Harun Wanjohi is disappointed that he has not been paid dividends for the past two years. The bank, he adds, retained earnings of Sh130 billion and yet paying a dividend of Sh5 per share would not have taken Sh20 billion. “Smaller banks with less profits give us much more. What’s wrong with Equity?” His contact is galileefami@gmail.com.

***

Reminiscence • A former casual worker at Kenyatta National Hospital, Mathilda Kerubo, says she had both good and bad experiences when she served at the premier referral health facility. “What I can say about KNH is that you can gain a lot of experience, which is a big plus, but you can also have the worst there. I was involved in cleaning services.” Her contact is keshilda9@gmail.com.

***

Holey road! • Some roads in Nyanza are in a pathetic state, says Carey Yiembe, without disclosing when he shifted his base from Mombasa. He cites in Kisumu the Kondele-Riat flyover and Mamboleo-Miwani road, which are yet to be completed several years later. “The highway from Kisian to Busia is a haven of potholes. Is there any hope of fixing them soon?” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

***

Delegations • The return of “tribal delegations” worries Prof Sam Chege. “It’s primitive, in this day and age, for tribal groupings to visit State House to discuss development projects. Each one of the 42 communities should not have to visit the President to benefit from their taxes. Such archaic practices should have ended with Moi’s reign.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.