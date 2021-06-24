Degree rule is for the good of our leaders

Graduation cap

Our political leaders need to taste the fruits of education, which is a great equaliser.

Photo credit: Pool
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  The law requiring MPs and MCAs to have a university degree is long overdue, says Japhet K. Tonui.
Degree rule • The law requiring MPs and MCAs to have a university degree is long overdue, says Japhet K. Tonui. The leaders, he adds, should enroll in colleges and acquire bachelor’s degrees. “Wouldn’t it be poetic justice for them to become beneficiaries of the ‘public good investment’ they have made? They need to taste the fruits of education, which is a great equaliser.” Japhet’s contact is tonuijaphetkk@gmail.com.

In the headlines

