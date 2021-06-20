Degree law on MPs and MCAs is okay

Good thief • ODM leader Raila Odinga, Devere Mwangi notes, has been critical of people making donations to churches, schools and community projects, calling them thieves. “This is wrong. Generous thieves taking the loot back to the community are Robin Hoods. Though it’s against the law, we need thousands of such thieves and not the stingy ones.” His contact is devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

***

Repression • How about this for a conspiracy theory? Martin Wandahwa is reading more into Covid-19 measures. “I can smell a rat. This is the game. Play down the fight against the pandemic and demonstrate that gatherings such as national celebrations are super spreaders. Portray a semblance of care with ‘tough’ rules. Come 2022, no campaigns and no elections!” His contact is martahwa@yahoo.com.

***

Data theft • He’d never heard of the Mazingira Green Party, says Dr Victor Isadia, but he has been listed as its member. However, he suspects that this could be one of the consequences of Huduma Namba registration. “I believe whoever registered me as a Mazingira member must have stolen my details from the government.” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

***

Irritating nuisance • Julius Wairegi, a regular user of a Telkom telephone line, is not amused by being bombarded with advertising. “In the past few months, I’ve been receiving promotional messages asking me to try their products. My problem is receiving these messages in droves. In a day, I get 15 of them. Can they stop sending me these annoying messages?” His contact is wamuchori@gmail.com

***

Degree rule • The law requiring MPs and MCAs to have a university degree is okay, X.N. Iraki. “After showing off the schools they have built through CDF, it’s hypocritical of them to oppose the rule. While a degree may not make you a great leader, it enhances the chances of becoming one. I would love to have some of you as my students.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.